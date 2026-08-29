Jacardia Wright Inefficient in Preseason Finale
Jacardia Wright led the team in rushing in the preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. Wright recorded 33 rushing yards on 15 carries, and he added one reception for 11 yards. Wright's presence in the game suggests that he is relatively low on the depth chart. Seattle did not even really play its No. 2 offense on Friday. Wright is not currently listed in the top four on the depth chart, suggesting that he is a cut candidate for the team. However, Wright was effective in preseason Week 2 with 81 rushing yards on eight carries. He is likely competing with Emanuel Wilson for a roster spot. Should Wright make the team, he could be a name to watch as the Seahawks sort out their running back hierarchy before Zach Charbonnet (knee) returns.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN