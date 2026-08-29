Rashee Rice Being Drafted as a WR1 in Fantasy Football Drafts
Rashee Rice currently has an ADP of 27.4 in the latest fantasy football drafts. That price tag corresponds to an early third-round pick and makes him the 11th receiver off the board. Rice is a talented player catching passes from Patrick Mahomes, so we understand the appeal in snagging him as a WR1. However, he also doesn't have much of a track record yet, as injuries and off-field issues limited him to just 12 games over the last two seasons. On a more positive note, he is averaging 18.0 fantasy points per game during those two years. The big question for fantasy managers is whether Rice, who certainly carries some risk and uncertainty, should continue to be drafted as a WR1 ahead of receivers like Chris Olave and Malik Nabers. The latest expert rankings are a little less bullish than the ADP, as he currently ranks as RotoBaller's WR17 in half-PPR leagues for 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller