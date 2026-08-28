Jared Goff a Dependable Mid-Round Quarterback for Fantasy Managers
Jared Goff is a very appealing draft target for fantasy managers looking to address the position with a mid-round pick. Goff currently has a 10th-round ADP and is typically the 16th quarterback off the board in fantasy drafts. He's the QB15 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings, and he has been a top-10 fantasy quarterback in each of the past four seasons. There's a very real chance he remains a top-10 option, especially with a star-studded group around him, including Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta, and Jameson Williams. While Goff doesn't have the rushing upside that many top fantasy quarterbacks possess, he's a reliable, polished passer with high touchdown and low turnover totals. Just last year, he had 34 passing touchdowns and eight interceptions, and he also took a career-low 1.12 sacks per game. For those managers who don't want to spend a premium pick on one of the top quarterbacks, Goff is a very reasonable mid-round option who can be just as productive as some of those early-round guys.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller