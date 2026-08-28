Isaiah Likely a Potential Steal at Current ADP
Isaiah Likely's stock continues to rise this offseason, but his ADP has remained quite reasonable as fantasy football drafts are in full swing. Entering this summer, there was uncertainty about how Likely and Theo Johnson would split reps in this Giants offense. As the preseason has progressed, it has become evident that not only is Likely the No. 1 tight end here, but he has also emerged as one of quarterback Jaxson Dart's favorite targets. There are plenty of vacated targets available following the departure of wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, who was targeted 280 times over the last two seasons. While a lot of those targets should go to Malik Nabers, who is coming back from an ACL tear, Likely should also see significant volume. Presumably, his floor is what we saw from Johnson last year: 45 catches, 528 yards, five touchdowns, and a TE18 finish. Meanwhile, his ceiling is a top-five fantasy tight end. There's a lot working in his favor, including the fact that he's athletic, sits atop the depth chart, has the trust of his quarterback and head coach, and plays in an offense that is trending upward. Likely currently has a 10th-round ADP in most leagues, which is a very reasonable price tag for a tight end who figures to get in your starting lineup every week.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller