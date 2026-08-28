Samaje Perine a Fine Handcuff with Receiving Upside
Samaje Perine isn't expected to have a very consistent role out of the backfield behind Chase Brown. However, we should see him get involved on some passing downs, and he's also a decent handcuff option for managers who are already planning to draft Brown. Last year in Cincy, the veteran running back tallied 382 rushing yards, 87 receiving yards, and three touchdowns across 15 games, ranking as the RB57 in PPR leagues. It was an interesting year for the 30-year-old, who posted his second-highest rushing yard total since 2017 but his lowest receiving yard total since 2020. Last year seemed like an outlier season for Perine, who is well established as a pass-catching option out of the backfield. He should see his receptions and receiving yards increase this year, but whether he'll have any standalone value remains uncertain. The Bengals gave Brown 17.7 touches per game last year, and that includes games where the offense was struggling with Joe Burrow sidelined. This is clearly Brown's backfield, so anyone looking to draft Perine in fantasy football should wait until the last couple of rounds.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller