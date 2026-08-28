Joe Burrow Has a Hefty Price Tag with Some Injury Risk
Joe Burrow is one of the best fantasy football weapons when healthy, but injuries have consistently plagued him over the last three years. As a result, fantasy managers might be hesitant to spend a premium pick on the quarterback if he's not a lock to play more than half the season. Burrow has missed at least seven games in two of the last three years. Last season, he missed nine games and ended up finishing as the overall QB29 in fantasy football. When he's healthy, he puts up top-tier numbers with star wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at his disposal, but managers who were burned by him last year may want to avoid the risk of drafting him again this year. The injury risk isn't really baked into his price tag, either. He's being drafted at an ADP of 60.3, which makes him the fourth quarterback off the board. Meanwhile, he's the QB5 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings. Managers should consider waiting a couple of rounds to take a more dependable option like Caleb Williams or Trevor Lawrence. At the very least, managers who draft Burrow should have a solid backup quarterback option in case he misses significant time again.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller