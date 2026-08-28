Tyrone Tracy Jr. Diagnosed with a Stinger on Friday
Tyrone Tracy Jr. (neck) suffered a stinger during Friday's preseason contest against the New York Jets, head coach John Harbaugh told Dan Duggan of The Athletic. A stinger is a temporary nerve injury that sends a sharp pain down the arm. The injury isn't expected to be very serious and pain typically goes away within hours to days, so Tracy remains on track to play in Week 1 of the regular season against the Dallas Cowboys. Assuming he's available for the season opener, it will be interesting to see how this backfield looks. Presumably, Cam Skattebo will be the lead back, but Tracy, Najee Harris, and Devin Singletary are all capable of carving out significant roles, too. For now, we could envision Tracy having weekly standalone value as a low-end RB3/flex, even if he operates as the No. 2 ball-carrier behind Skattebo. He's a decent, proven option at his current ADP of 146.3.
Source: Dan Duggan
Source: Dan Duggan