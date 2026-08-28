Matthew Stafford Remains a QB1 Despite Lack of Rushing Upside
Matthew Stafford is coming off a top-three finish in fantasy football, and he should remain a strong QB1 option as long as he has Puka Nacua and Davante Adams at his disposal. Now 38, Stafford has shown no signs of slowing down. He won the league MVP award last year with 4,707 passing yards, 46 touchdowns, and eight interceptions to his name. His lack of rushing ability may prevent him from being the overall QB1, but he certainly has a chance to replicate last year's QB3 mark. One factor to consider is a potential suspension to Puka Nacua, which could sideline him for one or multiple games. However, in the one game that Nacua missed last year, Stafford threw for five touchdowns. In the end, we're not overly concerned about his fantasy outlook if Nacua (or Davante Adams, for that matter) has a short-term absence. He's somewhat of a steal at his current ADP of 104.9, which makes him the 12th quarterback off the board in fantasy drafts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller