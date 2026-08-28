Marvin Mims Jr. Leaves Early on Friday With Foot Injury
Marvin Mims Jr. (foot) suffered a foot injury in the team's preseason finale on Friday night against the Minnesota Vikings and is questionable to return, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. Mims, who did not have a catch on Friday before getting hurt, almost certainly will not return to this contest, even if his foot injury is deemed minor. The 24-year-old fell down the WR depth chart in Denver when the Broncos sent multiple draft picks to the Miami Dolphins in the offseason for star wideout Jaylen Waddle, who could immediately become the team's WR1 in 2026. The former second-rounder from Oklahoma should be a roster lock, but when healthy, he might be the Broncos' WR5 behind Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Pat Bryant, and Troy Franklin. Mims had a career-best 503 yards and six touchdowns on 39 receptions in 2024, but he fell to a 37-322-1 line in 15 regular-season games in 2025, and he should be avoided in 12-team fantasy leagues this fall, especially if his foot injury keeps him out of the Week 1 showdown on Monday night against the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs. Stay tuned for an injury update on Mims later Friday or on Saturday.
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens