Dominic Zvada Wins Giants Kicking Job
Dominic Zvada has won the team's kicking job ahead of the regular season, head coach John Harbaugh told Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. Both Zvada and Ben Sauls made it through the entire preseason without missing a field goal, but ultimately, the former won the roster battle. Presumably, Sauls, a second-year kicker who went 7-for-7 on extra points and 8-for-8 on field goals last year, will be released. Zvada is a rookie from Michigan who went 17-for-25 on field goals during his final year at school. He didn't have the greatest senior season by any means, but he has proven capable of converting from long distance, as he hit both a 46-yarder and a 53-yarder on Friday. For now, he can be avoided in redraft and dynasty leagues, but he could get on the fantasy radar with a strong start to the regular season.
Source: Pat Leonard
Source: Pat Leonard