Trevor Etienne Being Evaluated for an Ankle Injury
Trevor Etienne (ankle) is undergoing further evaluation after he suffered an ankle injury during Friday's preseason contest against the Houston Texans, head coach Dave Canales told Sheena Quick of FOX Sports Radio1340. Etienne had just one carry for two rushing yards prior to his departure. The Georgia product was relatively uninvolved on offense as a rookie last year, and he's still pretty much locked into the No. 3 running back role for the upcoming season. If the ankle injury ends up being serious and forces him to miss time, the Panthers would likely slot AJ Dillon into the third-string running back role behind Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks.
Source: Sheena Quick
Source: Sheena Quick