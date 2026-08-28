Ravens Open to Adding Competition for Tyler Loop
Tyler Loop could face competition for a roster spot between now and the start of the regular season, according to Kyle Goon of The Baltimore Banner. When asked about Loop's camp on Friday, head coach Jesse Minter did not rule out the possibility of the Ravens adding another kicker in the near future. Minter noted that the 25-year-old had a good camp, but he cares more about how the kicker performs in high-pressure situations, such as the waning minutes of close games. Notably, Loop missed two field goals in the Ravens' preseason finale, which is why there was any conversation about his roster spot in the first place. He ranked as the K12 in fantasy football as a rookie last year, going 44-for-46 on extra points and 30-for-34 on field goals. If the Ravens look for a veteran kicker to compete with Loop, some free-agent possibilities include Graham Gano, Brandon McManus, and Matt Prater.
Source: Kyle Goon
Source: Kyle Goon