Jacoby Brissett a Solid Fantasy QB2 with Strong Supporting Cast
Jacoby Brissett is certainly not a flashy option in fantasy football, but he continues to rank as a mid-range QB2 for the 2026 season. Brissett was the overall QB16 last season despite making just 12 starts, and he averaged 2.0 touchdowns and 0.7 interceptions per game. He ranked as the overall QB6 from Week 6-18. It's hard to envision Brissett replicating that level of production this year, but he certainly has the supporting cast necessary to support him as a top-15 fantasy quarterback. Michael Wilson is coming off a breakout year, Marvin Harrison Jr. still has plenty of untapped potential, and Trey McBride is arguably the best tight end in football. Arizona also has a very deep backfield headlined by No. 3 overall pick Jeremiyah Love. Brissett has an ADP of 232.6, which means he is going undrafted in most fantasy leagues. Heading into a new season where every quarterback is healthy, Brissett isn't necessarily a must-draft player, but managers looking for a high-upside option should consider drafting him in the last couple of rounds.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller