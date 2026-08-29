Travis Hunter Going Undrafted in Some Fantasy Leagues
Travis Hunter has been used "almost exclusively" on defense over the last two weeks, according to John Shipley of The Prowler Podcast. This is consistent with reporting we've seen throughout the entire offseason that indicated Hunter would primarily be used at cornerback in 2026. There was a brief window during training camp where Hunter had been splitting wide receiver reps with Brian Thomas Jr., but it sounds like he's shifting his focus to defense as the regular season gets closer. At this point, managers should not expect Hunter to have any consistent playing time on offense as long as Thomas, Parker Washington, and Jakobi Meyers are healthy. Hunter has fallen to WR81 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings, making him borderline undraftable in most leagues. Speaking of his draft stock, the Colorado product currently has an ADP of 178, which makes him a late 15th-round pick in fantasy football. He's going undrafted in many 10-team leagues, and plenty of 12-team formats, too.
Source: John Shipley
Source: John Shipley