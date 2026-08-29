Devaughn Vele Climbing Up the Depth Chart with Teammate Sidelined
Devaughn Vele is quickly climbing up the depth chart ahead of the 2026 season. With Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) expected to miss significant time, Vele projects to be the Saints' No. 2 receiver for the regular-season opener against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 13. Not only does the depth chart itself look favorably upon the 28-year-old receiver, but so does the coaching staff. Before Tyson got hurt, head coach Kellen Moore said that he regretted not making Vele a bigger part of the offense throughout the first half of last season. He made the most of his opportunities following the Saints' bye week, though, catching 19 of 26 targets for 239 yards and one touchdown across four games before getting hurt. During that four-game span from Week 12-15, Vele ranked as the overall WR23 in PPR leagues. Assuming he takes on a similar role and can maintain a similar rapport with quarterback Tyler Shough, Vele has high-end WR3/flex appeal early in the 2026 season, especially while Tyson is inactive. With an ADP of 231.2, the 6-foot-5 receiver is going undrafted in most fantasy leagues. Managers should consider spending their final draft pick on him, because he could be a legitimate fantasy starter for the first month or so this season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller