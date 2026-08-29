Jeremiyah Love Works with Trainers Before Preseason Finale
Jeremiyah Love (ankle) worked with trainers on the field before Friday's preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers, according to Zach Gershman of the team's official website. Love is recovering from a high-ankle sprain that he suffered two weeks ago, and he has a chance to play in the Cardinals' regular season opener Sept. 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The fact that he was actively working out on the field with trainers is a good sign as he continues to make progress in his recovery. We'd be thrilled to see the No. 3 pick on the field for Week 1, but it's also important that the Cardinals don't rush him back before he's ready. In the event that he can't start at running back against the Chargers, Tyler Allgeier would likely handle starting duties. Once Love does get back in action, he should rank as a consistent high-end RB2 option in fantasy football. He currently has an ADP of 29.2, which corresponds to the third round of fantasy drafts and makes him the 13th running back off the board.
Source: Zach Gershman
Source: Zach Gershman