Tetairoa McMillan Being Drafted as a Mid-Range WR2
Tetairoa McMillan currently has an ADP of 40 in fantasy football redraft leagues. That corresponds to the middle of the fourth round, and it makes him the 18th receiver to come off the board. He's being drafted just a couple of spots later than Tee Higgins, in line with Garrett Wilson, and a few picks before Emeka Egbuka, Jaylen Waddle, Terry McLaurin, and Davante Adams. That's a reasonable price tag for McMillan, who caught 70 passes for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie last year. He finished his first NFL season as the WR16 in PPR leagues, forming a strong rapport with quarterback Bryce Young in a Panthers offense that is trending upward. Fortunately, McMillan remains the undisputed No. 1 receiver in Carolina, and the team didn't bring in any major pass catchers who would steal targets from him. Assuming he stays healthy for a full 17-game stretch this year, he should have no trouble replicating (or even improving upon) the stats from his rookie season last year.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller