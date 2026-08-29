KC Concepcion Still a Redraft Target Despite Some Quarterback Concerns
KC Concepcion has a very high ceiling in dynasty fantasy football leagues, but he also possesses legitimate redraft appeal for the 2026 season. A first-round pick out of Texas A&M, Concepcion put together a strong training camp and sat out Week 3 of the preseason, which suggests that he'll open the regular season as the No. 2 receiver on the Browns' depth chart behind Jerry Jeudy. With that being said, Jeudy struggled to the tune of 50 catches, 602 yards, and two touchdowns across 17 games last year, so Concepcion has a very real chance to lead the receiver room in all three categories. Even with Deshaun Watson (and perhaps Shedeur Sanders, eventually) installed as the starting quarterback, Concepcion should have the skill set to overcome subpar quarterback play and maintain a WR3/flex floor throughout his rookie season. He ranks as RotoBaller's WR47, and he currently has an ADP of 120.2. On average, he's the 50th wide receiver to come off the board in fantasy drafts, so he's a potential steal at his price tag if managers agree that he has top-36 value.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller