Odell Beckham Jr. Has "Done Enough" to Make an NFL Roster
Odell Beckham Jr. "has done enough to make an NFL roster," head coach John Harbaugh told the media following Friday's preseason contest against the New York Jets. Harbaugh wouldn't confirm whether Beckham will make the Giants' 53-man roster, but it certainly sounds like the head coach looks favorably upon the veteran receiver. The 33-year-old had seven catches for 76 yards this preseason, including three catches for 53 yards in Week 3 of the preseason on Friday. Not only is this Beckham's second stint with the Giants, but it's also his second stint with Harbaugh, who was his head coach with the Ravens in 2023. Looking at New York's depth chart, Beckham and Braxton Berrios seem like the top candidates for the fifth and sixth receiver spots now that Calvin Austin (knee) has been placed on injured reserve. At the moment, Beckham doesn't have any fantasy football appeal.
Source: SNY Giants
Source: SNY Giants