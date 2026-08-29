Emmett Johnson Appears To Be The Chiefs Backup To Roster
Emmett Johnson handled seven carries for 39 yards (5.6 ypc) and caught two passes for 15 yards in the 9-9 tie with the Seattle Seahawks. Johnson earned nine total opportunities in the content, including all five of the first running back opportunities. Johnson's 5.6 yards per carry were highest the highest mark for any rusher in this game. The 22-year-old out of Nebraska appears to be establishing himself as the running back to roster behind Chiefs workhorse Kenneth Walker. Johnson is officially listed third in the Chiefs running back depth chart, but that could just be a formality. Emari Demercado is currently listed as the Chiefs RB2, but is likely to operate as more of a third-down or passing-down specialist kind of back in the Kansas City offense. Johnson has the build, tackle-breaking ability, and pass-catching chops to step into a large role should anything happen to the Chiefs starter. Johnson should be viewed as a potential handcuff to roster for the 2026 season.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com