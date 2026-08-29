Brashard Smith Leads Chiefs Backfield In Final Preseason Game
Brashard Smith led all players with 16 carries for 72 yards in the 9-9 tie with the Seattle Seahawks. No other back on the Chiefs received double-digit carries or eclipsed 50 yards on the ground in the contest. Smith also caught his only target of the night for a loss of five yards. Although Smith ended the game with the most touches, all five of the first running back opportunities went to rookie Emmett Johnson. Smith is currently ranked fourth on the Kansas City running back depth chart, so this game may be the only time we see him get double-digit opportunities this season. Fantasy managers may be better off looking elsewhere for running back depth in 2026.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com