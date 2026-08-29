Evan Hull Has Statement Game In Preseason Finale
Evan Hull had an impressive showing in the team's final preseason game of 2026. Hull scored two touchdowns and led the team in carries and rushing yards, gaining 107 yards on 16 rush attempts in Friday's loss to the Packers. He also caught his lone target for 11 receiving yards. Hull needed a game like this to set himself apart from the rest of the running back room. However, even with Jeremiyah Love (ankle) managing a high ankle sprain, James Conner (ankle) still working his way back, and Trey Benson (knee) on injured reserve, Hull's outstanding audition did more to earn him a roster spot than put him in a fantasy-relevant role on the team. Hull's fate will be revealed when the Cardinals reveal their final 53-man roster on August 30.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com