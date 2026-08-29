Simi Fehoko Snags Two Touchdowns In Loss
Simi Fehoko caught five of his eight targets for 94 yards and two touchdowns in Friday's loss to the Packers. He finishes the preseason with 11 catches for 164 yards and four touchdowns. With two games left to play in the preseason, Fehoko ranks fourth in receiving yards and is at the top of the leaderboard in receiving touchdowns. Assuming he is included on Arizona's final 53-man roster, it will be hard for Fehoko to command much attention in their offense behind Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Michael Wilson. Veterans Kendrick Bourne, Devin Duvernay, and Jalen Brooks also represent challenges to Fehoko's standing on the Cardinals' depth chart. Fehoko is most likely to assume a role on special teams, though he will be a name to watch out for if injuries take a bite out of Arizona's receiving corps.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com