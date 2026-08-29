Rivaldo Fairweather Sees 12 Targets In Final Preseason Game
Rivaldo Fairweather led the team in targets and receptions in Friday's meeting with the Packers. Fairweather saw 12 targets, catching eight for 89 yards in Arizona's preseason finale. His 17 total receptions in the preseason rank first in the entire league. The 24-year-old's success in his final audition before roster cuts did more to help him secure a spot on the team than offer real hope of fantasy relevance. There simply won't be room in the pass game to feed a backup tight end after Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Michael Wilson. Fairweather's ability to find open space and to secure the ball in his extended look makes him an interesting option to keep in mind if McBride were to get hurt, but he can be ignored even in deep leagues for now.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com