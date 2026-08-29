Cody White Leads Seahawks in Receiving on Friday
Cody White hauled in three passes for 69 yards on Friday against the Kansas City Chiefs. White has been with Seattle since 2023, primarily in a special teams capacity. His services will likely be necessary with Jake Bobo (knee) done for the season. His performance on Friday was encouraging for his chances to make the team. Given his role on special teams, he should be a part of the Seahawks' equation for the coming season. He should be nowhere near fantasy rosters, but White's potential presence on the roster will be interesting to see how it affects the ability of talented young players such as Emmanuel Henderson Jr. and Montorie Foster Jr. to make the active roster.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN