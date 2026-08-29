Dohnte Meyers has Another Team-Leading Performance
Dohnte Meyers has been one of the best stories out of training camp, and in Friday's preseason win over the Eagles, he turned in another strong performance in his push to earn a role behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Playing on only the first drive of the night, Meyers caught three passes for 51 yards, with head coach Zac Taylor saying after the game, "He's trying to take advantage of the opportunity. He's done a great job of that." An undrafted free agent out of Division II Delta State, Meyers played the last two seasons in the Canadian Football League, but he finishes the 2026 preseason with a team-leading 121 receiving yards on 11 receptions, and he has a realistic chance not only to make the team but to find early-season involvement in what has long been a top-heavy receiver room.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN