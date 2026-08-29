Emmanuel Henderson Jr. Impresses in Preseason Finale
Emmanuel Henderson Jr. caught three passes for 58 yards in Seattle's preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday. Henderson has been relatively quiet throughout the preseason, but the rookie took a nice step forward on Friday. Seattle has a deep stable of wide receivers behind Jaxson Smith-Njigba. As a sixth-round draft pick in 2026, Henderson will hope to be a part of the equation for Seattle this season. With uncertainty surrounding Tory Horton's undisclosed injury and Jake Bobo (knee) done for the season, Seattle will be looking for other players to step up. Henderson should not be on the fantasy radar yet, but he is a talented prospect to keep an eye on.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN