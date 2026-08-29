Emari Demercado Entrenched In Crowded Chiefs Backfield
Emari Demercado rushed nine times for 37 yards and caught his only target for 15 yards in the 9-9 tie with the Seattle Seahawks. Demercado finished second on the team in carries, behind Brashard Smith, and third on the team in rushing yards. Demercado's 4.1 yards per carry in the contest was the lowest among the RB trio of Demercado, Brashard Smith, and Emmett Johnson. Demercado is currently listed as the Chiefs RB2 behind Kenneth Walker, but that may be a formality as rookie Johnson operated as the starter in this contest. Johnson started the first two drives of the game before Demercado saw his first opportunity. Despite being listed as the Kansas City RB2, Demercado is likely to operate as a passing-downs specialist to spell Kenneth Walker but is not likely to carry the load if Walker gets hurt. Demercado may hold some PPR value in the deepest of leagues, but the expectations are not high for the Kansas City running back heading into 2026.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com