Jalen Milroe Delivers Solid Outing on Friday
Jalen Milroe had the opportunity to play a full game in Week 3 of the preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs. He delivered 223 passing yards and a touchdown, along with 20 rushing yards on seven carries. This performance came after a fair amount of average play from Milroe throughout the preseason. As a developmental prospect, it is great to see that Milroe is making progress. It does not mean much for fantasy at the moment. At best, Milroe will be the No. 3 quarterback on the depth chart. It remains to be seen if Milroe will receive any playing time in rushing packages this season, a concept the Seahawks abandoned in 2025. Either way, he will not have any fantasy value for the foreseeable future.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN