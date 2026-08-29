Ja'seem Reed Leads Panthers Receivers in Final Push for a Roster Spot
Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, and Xavier Legette the night off, the top of the depth chart appears settled, but an early training camp injury to third-round rookie Chris Brazzell II has left Reed among a handful of players battling to round out the room. Three or potentially four roster spots will come down to Reed, John Metchie III, David Moore, Jimmy Horn Jr., and Brycen Tremayne, and by leading all Panthers pass-catchers with 37 yards in Friday's preseason win over the Texans, Reed continues to strengthen his case, now totaling 11 catches for 84 yards and two touchdowns through three preseason appearances. While there is likely little fantasy value to be found near the bottom of the Panthers' roster in a run-heavy offense, if Reed can make the team, he could eventually find himself an injury or two away from DFS relevance.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN