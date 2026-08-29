Audric Estime Looks Sharp While Battling for Important Depth Role
Audric Estime is battling with Kendre Miller for a depth spot behind Travis Etienne Jr., a role made all the more important by the questions surrounding Alvin Kamara's (knee) early-season availability after the 10th-year veteran suffered an MCL injury early in training camp. In Friday night's preseason matchup with the Cowboys, both backs saw action, and it was Estime who led the team with 46 rushing yards on only four carries, setting up a first-half touchdown by bouncing off contact for an impressive 33-yard run to the Cowboys' 8-yard-line. He added 22 yards on three catches, and has now racked up 90 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown across his two pre-season appearances. After putting up nearly identical rushing stat lines a season ago, neither Estime nor Miller has truly separated, and should Kamara miss extended time, they could split carries behind Etienne. While neither is a particularly palatable fantasy option, Estime's involvement in the passing game at least has the potential to provide a usable floor in a worst-case scenario.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN