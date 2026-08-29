Max Brosmer's Future In Doubt After Preseason Finale
Max Brosmer turned in a lackluster performance in the Vikings' final preseason game at Denver on Friday, which leaves the second-year quarterback on shaky ground as cutdown day approaches. Brosmer played the majority of snaps after J.J. McCarthy (ankle) was ruled out, finishing 20-for-35 for 165 yards and rushing once for one yard, but the Vikings failed to find the end zone in a 34-6 loss. Minnesota already named Kyler Murray the starter, and as it stands, also rosters Carson Wentz in addition to McCarthy. If the Vikings keep all three, Brosmer likely would be the odd man out. Even if the Vikings keep him on the 53-man roster, however, Brosmer is unlikely to have any fantasy relevance in 2026.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN