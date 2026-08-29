Kaytron Allen Struggles in Limited Usage in Preseason Finale
Kaytron Allen played a limited role in his team's preseason finale against the Baltimore Ravens on Friday, logging three carries for four yards and losing a fumble. Allen's day was done after the first quarter, with veteran back Craig Reynolds and undrafted free agent Robert Henry Jr. handling Washington's backfield work the rest of the way. Allen's usage could be considered a positive sign for fantasy managers, as it could indicate that the team plans to rely on him for a heavy workload early in the year. Commanders backs Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) and Rachaad White (hamstring) are both currently dealing with injuries, although neither is expected to be sidelined long-term. However, Allen has not been particularly efficient in the preseason, averaging just 3.31 yards per attempt on 36 carries. Allen could be worth targeting as a late-round stash in deeper league formats, but fantasy managers may want to temper their expectations.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com