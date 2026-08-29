DeMario Douglas "Has Become Nearly Automatic" Against Man Coverage
DeMario Douglas has the type of can't-cover-in-a-phonebooth shiftiness that has allowed him to thrive in each of his four training camps since being selected in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but he has never had the level of surrounding talent he now finds himself with, and Patriots senior reporter Evan Lazar believes his skill set makes a ton of sense for a featured role out of the slot. Douglas has been a mainstay in three-receiver sets throughout camp, and Lazar notes that he has been "nearly automatic" against man coverage. He caught only 31 passes for 447 yards in 2025, but with Stefon Diggs no longer on the roster, the 25-year-old profiles as the team's most prototypical slot receiver, and he could find important chain-moving work in what again projects to be one of the league's highest-scoring offenses. At RotoBaller's WR99, he is not a player likely to be drafted in most 2026 leagues, but with the Patriots opening the NFL season in primetime with a Super Bowl rematch against the Seahawks, a strong start to his season could make Douglas a popular Week 2 waiver wire pickup.
Source: Evan Lazar
Source: Evan Lazar