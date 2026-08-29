Chris Bell Leads Dolphins in Targets on Friday, Set for Key Role in Miami?
Chris Bell saw his first preseason action on Friday, recording two catches for 22 yards on five targets in his team's 17-12 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. A third-round pick out of Louisville, Bell missed all of the spring and the beginning of training camp while working his way back from a torn ACL that he suffered last November. However, the Dolphins activated him in mid-August, and it now appears he should be ready for the start of the regular season. Bell was a highly productive player in college, hauling in 72 receptions for 917 yards and six touchdowns across 11 games before getting hurt last season. Miami also traded away veteran wideout Tutu Atwell to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, which could clear the way for Bell to play a starting role early in his rookie year. As a late-round sleeper, Bell could be a worthy target for fantasy managers.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com