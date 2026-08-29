Justin Joly Scores 88-Yard Touchdown in Preseason Finale
Justin Joly had a big game in his team's 34-6 preseason win over the Minnesota Vikings on Friday, hauling in both of his targets for 95 yards and a touchdown. Joly showed off his ability to make plays down the field late in the game, scoring an 88-yard touchdown on a broken play. A fifth-round pick out of North Carolina State, Joly recorded 49 catches for 489 yards and seven touchdowns across 12 games in his final collegiate season. Entering 2026, the 22-year-old will likely begin the year behind veterans Evan Engram and Adam Trautman on Denver's tight end depth chart. However, Trautman profiles more as a blocking tight end, and Engram is entering his age-32 season while coming off a down year. As a stash candidate in dynasty formats, Joly could be worth a look for fantasy managers.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com