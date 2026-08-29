Carson Steele Continues to Impress as a Receiver in Preseason Action
Carson Steele put together another highly productive all-purpose game in his team's preseason finale against the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday, recording eight carries for 24 yards and eight catches for 52 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. Steele has been heavily involved as a pass-catcher out of the backfield of late, recording 11 catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns across Philadelphia's last two exhibition contests. With Eagles running backs Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, and Will Shipley all seemingly ahead of him on the depth chart, Steele could still be a long shot to make the 53-man roster in Philadelphia. However, his receiving production could be noteworthy enough for him to either force his way onto the Eagles or be picked up by another team. The 23-year-old is not roster-worthy for fantasy managers just yet, but he's a name to monitor as NFL rosters are finalized in the coming days.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com