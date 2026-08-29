Kyle Pitts Sr. Flashes YAC Ability in Final Preseason Tune-up
Kyle Pitts Sr. had another good showing in Atlanta's 17-12 preseason win over the Dolphins on Friday. The 6-foot-6 tight end played the first quarter and hauled in all three of his targets for 59 yards, including a nice 37-yard catch-and-run down the sideline that got the team into the red zone to set up their first score of the game. The former fourth-overall draft pick sat out last week's preseason contest, but secured three of four targets for 22 yards in the team's first preseason game and is coming off his most productive season in the NFL. The product out of the University of Florida set career highs in targets (118), receptions (88), and touchdowns (five) while totaling 928 receiving yards last season. The 25-year-old finished as the TE2 last year, but is currently ranked as the seventh tight end overall at RotoBaller, which is probably fair given the underwhelming options at quarterback in Atlanta, whether Tua Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr. ends up being under center. For what it is worth, Pitts averaged over six targets per game in the eight full games he played with Penix as the signal caller in 2025.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN