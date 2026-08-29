Joe Milton III Throws for 92 Yards as QB2 Battle Continues in Dallas
Joe Milton III started the team's preseason finale on Friday night against the New Orleans Saints and played the first half, going 8-for-15 passing for 92 yards without a touchdown or an interception in the 27-24 loss. Milton carried the ball twice for two yards. Sam Howell, who is competing with Milton for the backup job to starter Dak Prescott, went 12-for-18 for 155 yards and two touchdown passes, potentially earning himself the QB2 job over Milton going into the start of the 2026 regular season early next month. The 26-year-old Milton, a former sixth-rounder by the New England Patriots in 2024 from Tennessee, played in four games for the Cowboys last year, going 15-for-24 passing for 183 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He has yet to make a start in his two NFL seasons and looks primed to open his third year in the league as the QB3 in Dallas behind Prescott and Howell.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com