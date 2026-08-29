Jahan Dotson With a Solid Showing in Final Preseason Game
Jahan Dotson caught all three of his targets for 27 yards in Friday's 17-12 victory over the Dolphins. The former first-round draft pick played in just the first quarter with the other starters and appears to be locked in as the team's No. 2 wide receiver to begin the season behind Drake London, who did not play in the contest. We'll see how significant a role that will be under the new coaching staff in Atlanta, as last season that role was filled by Darnell Mooney, who fell well behind London, Kyle Pitts Sr., and Bijan Robinson in the receiving pecking order. The 26-year-old's current RotoBaller ranking as the 87th overall wide receiver indicates he should be an afterthought in most fantasy drafts, with Atlanta's rookie wide receiver Zachariah Branch actually ranked higher at RotoBaller despite likely starting the season as the team's WR3/4.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN