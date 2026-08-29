Sam Howell Shines in Preseason Finale, Still in the Running for QB2 Job
Sam Howell put together a strong performance in his team's preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints on Friday, completing 12 of 18 pass attempts for 155 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Howell is competing with Joe Milton III for the backup quarterback job in Dallas behind star signal-caller Dak Prescott. Milton III played the entire first half against New Orleans, which could indicate that he has the leg up in the competition. However, Howell was certainly the better of the two quarterbacks on Friday, albeit against defenders even further down the Saints depth chart. Howell started 17 games for the Washington Commanders in 2023, throwing for 3,946 yards and 21 touchdowns while rushing for 263 yards and five scores. He also led the league in interceptions (21) and sacks (65) that season, and has bounced around the league ever since. With his gunslinger style of play, Howell could have some fantasy appeal if he ever gets a chance to start in Dallas.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com