Konnor Griffin Starting Rehab Assignment on Sunday
Konnor Griffin (finger) is going to start a minor league rehab assignment on Sunday with Double-A Altoona. The 20-year-old had recently started swinging a bat at the Pirates' training facility in Florida, and it went well enough to warrant this next step. He is eligible to return on September 4, and Griffin himself has said that he is targeting that date for a return. As such, fantasy baseball managers should prepare to have him ready to be inserted back into their lineups for the stretch run here in September. Despite only playing in 59 games this season, Griffin has been impressive, hitting five home runs, stealing 20 bases, and posting a .278 batting average.
Source: Jason Mackey - MLB.com
Source: Jason Mackey - MLB.com