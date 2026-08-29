Shohei Ohtani Unlikely to Pitch on Sunday
Shohei Ohtani (knee) isn't feeling 100% healthy, and as such, manager Dave Roberts said that he may not be able to pitch his scheduled one-inning outing on Sunday. In addition to his already injured knee, it's been made known that Ohtani's bicep continues to give him trouble, which is an issue that bothered him earlier in the season. The team is in the process of deciding what works best for him going forward, though the expectation is that he will pitch in a game at some point over the next week or two. With the MLB playoffs being the main concern for the Dodgers, and Ohtani's offense being a key part of that, it's fair to assume that the 32-year-old will not be pushed too hard or too fast, as any major injury could set the team back in October. As such, his pitching contributions should not be relied on down the stretch during the fantasy baseball playoffs.
Source: Katie Woo - The Athletic
Source: Katie Woo - The Athletic