Byron Buxton Remains Out on Saturday
Byron Buxton (hip) remained out of the starting lineup on Saturday, as he continues to recover from hip discomfort. The 32-year-old was removed from Tuesday's game after re-injuring his hip, which is something that has been bothering him all season long. With Saturday's exclusion from the lineup, he will have missed three consecutive games, giving some reason for concern that he could find himself on the Injured List in the near future. In addition to that, there has been some talk of offseason hip surgery, leading one to believe that he may not have much more to offer fantasy baseball managers for the rest of the 2026 season. While the offseason plans can be examined later, for now, it's important to focus on whether or not he can successfully return to the lineup this weekend. That is in doubt, but no formal announcement either way has been made just yet.
Source: Minnesota Twins
Source: Minnesota Twins