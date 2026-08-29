Yankees Top Prospect Elmer Rodriguez to Make Another Start
Elmer Rodriguez will make another start for the Yankees on Monday on the road against the Los Angeles Angels, manager Aaron Boone told Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. Rodriguez, the team's No. 3 overall prospect per MLB Pipeline, made his return to the big leagues on Wednesday for only his fifth MLB start, and the 23-year-old allowed three earned runs on two hits while walking two and striking out a career-high six batters to pick up a quality start in a no-decision against the Houston Astros. The Puerto Rican hurler will stick around in New York's starting rotation for at least one more start, and the matchup is as good as they come against the lowly Angels, making the former fourth-rounder by the Boston Red Sox in 2021 a nice streaming candidate in hopes that he can put together back-to-back nice starts. After his nice outing against Houston, Rodriguez now has a 4.70 ERA (4.91 FIP) and 1.52 WHIP with 16 strikeouts and 13 walks in 23 innings in his first five starts with the Yanks this year. As with most young hurlers, Rodriguez's lack of control is what has hurt him so far in the majors. He is only rostered in 3% of Yahoo leagues and will be worth a look as a streamer to begin next week.
Source: MLB.com - Bryan Hoch
Source: MLB.com - Bryan Hoch