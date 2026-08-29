Can Denny Hamlin Return to Glory Under New Rules Package at Daytona?

Aug 29, 2026, 2:07 PM ET
Denny Hamlin used to be one of the most feared drivers on superspeedways, especially at Daytona International Speedway. He's a three-time Daytona 500 winner and has posted 11 top-five finishes in 41 career starts at this track. But ever since the introduction of the NextGen car, Hamlin seems to have lost his edge. Over the last nine races at Daytona, Hamlin has zero top-15 finishes and his best result is a 17th. In seven of those nine races, he has ended up outside of the top 20 entirely. Will that change this weekend, though? NASCAR has implemented some rules changes with this package in an attempt to improve the racing at Daytona. Nobody knows for sure how this will happen, but it could be a step in the right direction for Hamlin to return to his former glory. He qualified back in 30th-place for Saturday night's Coke Zero Sugar 400, which means Denny is a prime DFS target for Place Differential on DraftKings ($9.1K salary).--Jordan McAbeeSource: Fox Sports