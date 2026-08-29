Christopher Bell the Chalk DFS Play at Daytona

Aug 29, 2026, 2:30 PM ET
Christopher Bell qualified 35th for this weekend's Coke Zero Sugar 400, which means he's going to be a prime target for many DFS players on Saturday night. Place Differential means everything for the daily fantasy contests at a track like Daytona, and Bell is in top-tier equipment while starting near the back of the field. As far as track history goes at Daytona, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver has shown flashes of good here, with three third-place finishes in his last seven starts at the track. With that being said, Bell has also finished 31st or worse in five of his last 10 starts at Daytona. Quite the boom or bust scenario. In cash games on DraftKings, Christopher Bell ($10.2K salary) is a solid choice this weekend. In large-field tournaments, there's a strategy element to being underweight on him, as he has the tendency to wreck out at this track. --Jordan McAbeeSource: Christopher Bell