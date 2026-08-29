Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Daytona?

Aug 29, 2026, 6:46 PM ET
Chase Briscoe of Joe Gibbs Racing will start in the 12th position for this week's Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway after qualifying. This will be Briscoe's first race at Daytona, where he will start outside of the top 10 since the 2024 Daytona 500. In 11 Cup starts in his career, Briscoe has three top-10 finishes and an average finish of 20.5. Through 25 races so far this year, Briscoe has one win, 13 top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 14.6. In his last 10 races at drafting tracks, Briscoe has three top-5 finishes and has led in eight different events. Briscoe's starting position does not provide much upside, and his track history has been boom-or-bust at Daytona. Fantasy players can use Briscoe in all formats due to his potential ceiling for DFS, but he is best recommended for tournaments due to his underwhelming upside.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: DriverAverages.com