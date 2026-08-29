Carson Hocevar Presents Plenty of DFS Upside for Daytona Lineups

Aug 29, 2026, 6:07 PM ET
Carson Hocevar of Spire Motorsports will start 28th after qualifying for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Hocevar last qualified this far back in the field at the site during the 2025 Daytona 500. In five previous races at Daytona, Hocevar has two top-20 finishes and a best finish of 11th, which he obtained in August 2024. With 25 Cup races completed so far this season, Hocevar has one win, 18 top-20 finishes, and an average finish of 15.9. Notably, Hocevar has finished inside the top five in each of the last three races at drafting tracks, including a win at Talladega earlier in the year. Hocevar has plenty of upside based on his starting position for this week's race. When factoring in his history at drafting tracks overall, Hocevar makes for a great DFS option for all formats.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: DriverAverages.com