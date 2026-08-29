Fernando Mendoza Could Begin the Season as the QB3
Aidan O'Connell as the QB2 over rookie first overall pick Fernando Mendoza, according to Michael Smith of NBC Sports. This would make the No. 1 overall pick the QB3 to start the season for the Raiders. During the preseason, Mendoza had 25 completions on 45 passing attempts for 240 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. It has widely been expected that Kirk Cousins would be the starting quarterback for Week 1, with Mendoza being the backup. However, not many would have thought the rookie would start the season as the third-string quarterback. "We've got three guys that are ready to play," Kubiak told team reporters. "It's going to be some hard decisions on who's 1, who's 2. That's not a decision we have to make today, but those are discussions that are ongoing." If this happens, nothing much will change for Mendoza's fantasy outlook for redraft leagues and dynasty leagues. We knew he was a long-term fantasy investment that would not have much fantasy relevance until, at best, the end of the 2026 season.
Source: NBCS - Michael Smith
Source: NBCS - Michael Smith